Two Former Football Pros Hear what Matters Most with Pure Charge&Go X

The Newest Hearing Aid from Signia

With 20 percent more battery capacity and 16 percent smaller than the previous version, Pure Charge&Go X provides a comfortable, long-lasting wearing experience.

After a professional football career and three decades on Wall Street, Pure Charge&Go hearing aids help Terry Hanratty maintain his quality of life.

Piscataway, NJ, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The new Pure Charge&Go X is the only rechargeable hearing aid with acoustic-motion sensors to deliver better hearing from any direction, in any situation – even when moving.

A new inductive charger includes a protective lid that also dehumidifies the hearing aids and fits custom ear molds.

Pure Charge&Go X devices include Bluetooth connectivity, in a new lightweight design that makes them 16 percent smaller than the previous version while offering 20 percent more battery capacity.

Hearing aid innovation leader Signia (a brand of WS Audiology A/S) today announces the general availability of its latest hearing aid innovation, the Pure® Charge&Go X. Built upon the recently launched Signia Xperience platform, the new devices provide wearers with superior hearing even when in motion – all in a sleek, rechargeable hearing aid.

Pure Charge&Go X is a receiver-in-canal (RIC) device that includes the world’s first acoustic-motion sensors. Since a hearing aid wearer’s sound environment can change suddenly, this pioneering technology can adapt to changes in their soundscape and detect when the wearer is in motion, responding automatically to deliver natural and personalized sound from any direction, in any situation – even when moving.

Better hearing for a life in motion

The advanced hearing technology and innovative features of Pure Charge&Go X help wearers navigate everyday life, whether on the go at work or at home with family. For instance, Reed Doughty, a 37-year-old former professional football player and current school athletic director, benefits from the acoustic-motion sensors to help him understand speech from any direction throughout his busy day.

“I go from a weight room, to a board meeting room, to a classroom, to an athletic field, to the loud gym, to home with four kids, to a dinner out with my wife,” Doughty said. “Being able to navigate these settings and not just get through but actually enjoy those experiences is great, because those loud and differing environments can be frustrating for someone with hearing loss.”

Terry Hanratty is another former football pro who, after playing for eight seasons and working on Wall Street for three decades, is used to being on the go. For this active 71-year-old, hearing is important for a good quality of life and staying connected. An experienced wearer, Hanratty found more success with Signia’s Pure Charge&Go X compared to his previous pair.

“They are really a game changer, because with the previous ones, I could hear, but I couldn’t hear everything,” Hanratty said. “The biggest factor is that I can hear every word. I carry on a conversation with anybody and I’m hearing everything.”

Advanced technology in a smaller device

The new Pure Charge&Go X hearing aids deliver superior hearing technology with the features important to today’s hearing aid wearers like Doughty and Hanratty. They offer Bluetooth® connectivity to stream phone calls, music, and TV audio to their hearing aids. Wearers also benefit from Signia’s world’s first Own Voice Processing (OVP™), which processes the wearer’s voice separately from other sounds for a natural sounding own voice.

Built with lithium-ion rechargeability, Pure Charge&Go X holds 20 percent more battery capacity than Signia’s previous Pure Charge&Go device, giving wearers greater flexibility and convenience as they go about their day. And with a new sleek and slim design, it’s 16 percent smaller than its predecessor to deliver greater comfort and long wearing time.

A new inductive charger includes a protective lid that also dehumidifies the devices and fits custom ear molds. The charger is also backwards compatible with all Signia lithium-ion inductive charging hearing aids.

Pure Charge&Go X is also compatible with the newly launched Signia app, which combines all existing Signia apps into one. The new app enables wearers to further personalize the hearing experience, manage streaming activities, and even connect with their hearing care professional remotely.

Additional information about Signia’s new Pure Charge&Go X hearing aids can be found at: https://www.signiausa.com/pure-charge-go-x/

About Signia

Signia stands for iconic innovation. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has already brought to the market several world’s firsts solutions. In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement on all levels of hearing aid management. Signia thus allows hearing care professionals and patients to get the most out of their hearing aids.

For media assets, including hi-res photography, click here.

Attachments

Pure Charge&Go X 2

Terry Hanratty

CONTACT: Adam Mandelbaum Signia 732.529.3612 [email protected]