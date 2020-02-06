Breaking News
Home / Top News / “Two Friends Rolling Joints” – Goldenseed CEO Scott Goldie Appears on Zane Lamprey’s Crafts-n-Crafts YouTube Show

“Two Friends Rolling Joints” – Goldenseed CEO Scott Goldie Appears on Zane Lamprey’s Crafts-n-Crafts YouTube Show

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldenseed, a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand and cultivator, today announced that its CEO Scott Goldie will be featured on the latest episode of Crafts-n-Crafts, a new online television series hosted by Zane Lamprey, entrepreneur, award-winning television host/producer and founder and CEO of the outdoor apparel brand Adv3nture. The episode is now available to stream on www.OwnGoldenSeed.com/Videos.

Crafts-n-Crafts, which recently debuted on Lamprey’s social media channels and on DrinkTV and YouTube, is an interview series where Lamprey and his guests drink craft beer while doing crafts. The first two episodes amassed an average of 200,000 viewers each across all platforms. In the latest episode, Goldie, who has notably never used marijuana recreationally, rolls joints with Lamprey as their “craft” during the interview. Unsurprisingly, even with practice and lessons from some more experienced Goldenseed colleagues, Goldie struggled with the task. 

“This is a guy who owns a weed farm and can’t roll a joint,” teases Lamprey. “There’s two things we need to agree on: you need to learn how to roll better joints and you probably need to start smoking them.”

Lamprey recently entered into an agreement with Goldenseed to collaborate on Adv3nture apparel made from hemp and is an investor and member of the Goldenseed Board of Advisors. In January, Goldenseed made history as the first U.S.-based private cannabis and hemp cultivator and processor to be qualified by the SEC to sell its stock to the general public.

While they try their best to roll joints, Goldie educates Lamprey and viewers on differences between hemp, CBD and THC and some of Goldenseed’s innovative farming practices. Lamprey shares some of his favorite cannabis memories and stories with Goldie and elaborates on why he has partnered with and invested in Goldenseed.

“You guys know exactly where you’re going, as far as laws and regulations and what’s available, I think it’s amazing,” Lamprey told Goldie, “It’s cool to have invested in this company, I like what you guys are doing and I like talking about it.”

To watch Scott Goldie and others on Crafts-n-Crafts, visit Lamprey’s YouTube channel, Lamprey’s FacebookTV and InstagramTV or DrinkTV. The show is also available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

To learn more about why Lamprey and others chose to invest in Goldenseed, please visit: http://www.OwnGoldenSeed.com/Investor-Stories

About Goldenseed

Goldenseed is a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand focused on the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of high-quality cannabis and hemp naturally grown in Santa Cruz, California. Deeply rooted in the California culture of artists, surfers, innovators, and diverse communities, Goldenseed aims to deliver quality products to a discerning clientele. For more information on Goldenseed, visit www.gseed.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Media inquiries

FischTank Marketing & PR
[email protected]
646-699-1414

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.