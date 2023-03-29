Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has upgraded all tranches of notes issued in the Business Jet Securities (BJETS) 2020-1 and BJETS 2021-1 transactions by one rating notch.

Vivek Kaushal, Global Jet Capital, Chief Executive Officer Vivek Kaushal, Global Jet Capital, Chief Executive Officer

Danbury, CT, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has upgraded all tranches of notes issued in the Business Jet Securities (BJETS) 2020-1 and BJETS 2021-1 transactions by one rating notch. Global Jet Capital, a global leader in financial solutions for business aircraft, originated and services the loans and leases securitized in such issuances. KBRA took these rating actions following a comprehensive surveillance review.

In upgrading the notes, KBRA considered key performance metrics such as changes in delinquent or defaulted contracts, cumulative net loss utilization and debt service coverage, and loan-to-value ratios. All classes of notes in BJETS 2020-1 and BJETS 2021-1 have received timely interest and scheduled principal payments since the closing of such transactions.

“These rating upgrades are a testament to the stellar performance of Global Jet Capital’s well diversified portfolio and the continued strength of the business aviation industry,” stated Vivek Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer. “We are extremely pleased with the recognition from KBRA and continue to focus on delivering strong value for both our clients and our investors.”

Global Jet Capital has issued an aggregate of $3.6 billion of asset-backed security (ABS) notes collateralized by business aircraft loans and leases through its BJETS securitization program. The company is a programmatic issuer in the ABS market, having completed six transactions since its inaugural issuance in 2018. Global Capital awarded BJETS 2020-1, the first aviation ABS to come to market following the start of the COVID pandemic, “ABS Deal of The Year” in its 2021 US Securitization Awards.

About Global Jet Capital

With more than $3.5 billion in originations, Global Jet Capital provides financing solutions for the business aircraft market. The Global Jet Capital management team has served the business aircraft industry for a combined 250-plus years and has completed over 3,500 aircraft transactions. The Company has the expertise, financial strength, industry relationships and infrastructure necessary to offer a variety of flexible financing solutions at the speed the market requires. Visit www.globaljetcapital.com to learn more.

Attachment

Vivek Kaushal, Global Jet Capital, Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT: Aimee Talbert Nardini Global Jet Capital 5612121594 atalbertnardini@globaljetcapital.com