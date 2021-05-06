TWO LIMITED EDITION RED NOSE DAY T-SHIRTS DESIGNED BY ARTIST, ILLUSTRATOR AND AUTHOR CHARLIE MACKESY AVAILABLE NOW TO SUPPORT CHILDREN LIVING IN POVERTY

T-Shirts Feature Beloved Illustrations Designed Specifically for Red Nose Day from Mackesy’s New York Times Bestseller ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’

A special edition t-shirt for Red Nose Day featuring the well-known illustration ‘What do you want to be when you grow up? Kind said the Boy’ from the New York Times bestseller ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’ by Charlie Mackesy. Net proceeds of every shirt sold will be donated to Red Nose Day.

A special edition t-shirt featuring ‘What do you want to be when you grow up? Kind said the Girl’, an illustration by Charlie Mackesy, author of the New York Times bestseller ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’. Net proceeds of every shirt sold will be donated to Red Nose Day.

New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comic Relief US, the organization behind the Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty, has announced two special edition t-shirt designs available in the United States starting today. One features the well-known illustration ‘What do you want to be when you grow up? Kind said the Boy’ from Charlie Mackesy’s highly acclaimed book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse with a signature embellished Red Nose on the Mole. In addition to this new take on the original artwork, Mackesy has also shared a ‘What do you want to be when you grow up? Kind said the Girl’ design for Red Nose Day. Mackesy’s book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (HarperOne, 2019) has warmed the hearts of more than a million readers in the U.S. and spent 63 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List.

The exclusive unisex t-shirt designs, which come in sizes S through XXL, are available at rednosedayshop.org for $25.00 plus shipping. Net proceeds of every shirt sold will be donated to Red Nose Day, which supports life-changing programs that ensure children living in poverty are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered, across the US and around the world. Red Nose Day has raised more than $240 million in the last six years and positively impacted over 25 million children.

Underserved children continue to be disproportionately impacted by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The need is greater than ever for funds to help provide food, shelter, medical care, education and more. Through the purchase of this t-shirt, people can turn hope into action by spreading awareness and raising crucial funds for disadvantaged children.

“The pandemic is causing so much pain and worry for many, but it moves and amazes me that people can still find the strength and kindness to look after each other; neighbors, strangers, family and friends. It has been a heartbreaking and tumultuous time that I think we’d like to forget, but I hope we can remember the small acts of kindness that have brought us much hope. Many people need us right now, so I hope the Red Nose Day t-shirt helps to raise the funds to make a difference,” said Mackesy.

“The inspiring message featured on this shirt beautifully captures the spirit of kindness that is at the very heart of Red Nose Day,” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. “We are proud to have this shirt representing Red Nose Day, and grateful to the enormously talented Charlie Mackesy for supporting our critical work with his special designs.”

Since 2015 when the campaign launched in the U.S., Red Nose Day has supported programs in communities across all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and around the world helping to address both the immediate needs of children and young people and create long-term change to break the cycle of poverty and provide hope for a better future.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief US, a registered U.S. 501(c)(3). Red Nose Day started in the U.K. in 1988, built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. To date, it has raised over $1 billion globally. Since its US launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $240 million to positively impact over 25 million children in the US and around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure the children who need it most are safe, healthy, educated and empowered. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachments