Online voting for first-time competition begins August 26, National Dog Day

Arlington, VA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two therapy dogs from Missouri are among the four dogs nominated for the first USO Canine Volunteer of the Year Award. Online voting will determine the winner and members of the public can vote at https://form.jotform.com/theUSO/uso-canine-volunteer-of-the-year starting on August 26, which is National Dog Day, until September 4.

“This award competition is part of the USO Canine Program, which recognizes the strong bond between humans and animals,” said Christopher Plamp, USO Senior Vice President of Operations, Programs, and Entertainment. “Dogs can provide physical, mental, and emotional support to help strengthen service members and their families.”

The nominated dogs are:

Maverick, USO Fort Leonard Wood (Missouri) : Over the last 6 years, on a daily basis, Maverick has been welcoming service members at this USO center. His exceptional intuition allows him to empathize with their emotions, and he actively works with the military in suicide watch, demonstrating the true essence of unconditional love and guiding them towards healing. When Maverick is not supporting our service members, he dedicates himself to the most courageous individuals of all—military children. He accompanies them during the burial ceremonies of their fallen family members, serving as a steadfast source of strength during these challenging times. Within schools, he has become a beloved presence, offering children support as they practice their reading skills and provides a compassionate ear to help them navigate difficult situations such as deployments, loss, illness, and more.

The USO Canine Program includes therapy dogs, family pets, and military working dog programs. Interacting with therapy dogs can reduce stress and provide a unique morale boost for service members and their families. Including pets in programs enables families to participate more fully in USO activities and feel connected to their community. USO’s support of military working dogs honors their contribution, as well as that of their human handlers, who also feel cared for as their canine battle buddy is acknowledged.

