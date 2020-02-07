Two more coronavirus evacuation planes leave Wuhan, China, en route to U.S.

Two planes carrying about 300 passengers, mostly U.S. citizens, took off from Wuhan, China, on Thursday bound for the United States, marking the third group of evacuees the State Department has airlifted from the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said.
