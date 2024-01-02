Seven of at least 148 people released after November judgment have since been rearrestedA further two former immigration detainees released in the wake of the high court’s NZYQ ruling have been rearrested after breaches of their conditions.The men’s arrests over the Christmas period bring the total number of arrests to seven since the high court ruled that indefinite detention is unlawful where it is not possible to deport the non-citizen. At least 148 people have been released as a result of the November ruling, sparking a political crisis for the Albanese government. Continue reading…

