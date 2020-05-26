Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Two New Board Members Elected to Columbia Financial, Inc. Board

Two New Board Members Elected to Columbia Financial, Inc. Board

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FAIR LAWN, N.J., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Columbia Financial Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank (the “Bank”), announces the election of James Kuiken and Lucy Sorrentini to its Board of Directors to fill the terms of two retiring directors. The election occurred during the Company’s annual meeting held Friday, May 22, 2020.

“We welcome James Kuiken and Lucy Sorrentini to the Boards of Directors of Columbia Financial Inc. and Columbia Bank,” said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank. “As we continue to focus on expansion, their relevant expertise will add great value to our leadership.”

Mr. Kuiken has served as the Director of Operations of Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., a company that develops, manufactures and supplies diagnostic and blood screening test products, since April 2014. Prior to that time, Mr. Kuiken served in various other capacities at Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Ms. Sorrentini has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Impact Consulting LLC, a consulting, coaching and training services company, since April 2015. From June 1998 through March 2015, Ms. Sorrentini served in various positions at Booz Allen Hamilton, including serving as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer from 2013 to 2015 and as Principal, Talent Acquisition & Resource Management from 2009 to 2013.

The Company’s Board of Directors consists of nine members, all of whom are independent under the current listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC except for Thomas J. Kemly, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank’s mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC.  Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. The Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in our market areas. We currently operate 62 full-services banking offices.

CONTACT:
Tony Rose
First Senior Vice President
Marketing Director
(201) 794-5828

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.