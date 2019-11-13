Two of Rock’s Most Legendary Bands, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers, to Headline Boston Calling 2020

BOSTON CALLING MUSIC FESTIVAL

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

MAY 22 – 24, 2020

HARVARD ATHLETIC COMPLEX

LIMITED PRESALE 3-DAY PASSES ON SALE

TOMORROW, THURSDAY NOV. 14, AT 10AM EST

AT WWW.BOSTONCALLING.COM

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As one of the first major U.S. music festivals to officially release its headliners for next year, Boston Calling is excited to share that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline its 2020 festival. The two globally renowned rock acts will join a bill of over 60 performers, including an additional headliner, all of which will be shared when the entire lineup is announced in January of next year. Foo Fighters, who continue to deliver some of the biggest live shows in the world, will celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2020. Meanwhile, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, are currently working on their first album in over three years. Boston Calling, the acclaimed annual three-day festival, will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA next Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 – 24, 2020. Limited Presale 3-Day Passes go on sale tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 14 at 10am EST at www.bostoncalling.com .

“Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day Weekend. We have worked for years to bring the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the festival, and this year everything lined up perfectly. We couldn’t be happier, and will complement them with an incredibly diverse lineup of artists throughout the festival weekend,” said Boston Calling Events, LLC (BCE), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Appel.

A limited number of presale 3-Day General Admission ($239), VIP Passes ($549), and Platinum Passes ($1,049) are on sale tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 10am EST at www.bostoncalling.com . This presale will offer special pricing for 3-Day tickets for Boston Calling 2020.

Boston Calling is once again committed to providing fans with an exceptional experience, from its iconic mix of musical performances and celebrated comedy acts to its commitment to offering new forms of entertainment and extensive food and drink programming. In 2020, the festival will expand its offerings in VIP and Platinum, enhancing the viewing areas and amenities — further details will be announced in January.

Boston Calling is produced by Boston Calling Events LLC (BCE), which is owned by Crash Line Productions and The Madison Square Garden Company. Boston Calling is proud to have Chase, Delta Air Lines, Samuel Adams, Miller Lite, Barefoot Wine, and Subaru of New England as sponsors for May’s festival.

A folder of Foo Fighters and Red Chili Peppers press images along with Boston Calling 2020 creative and highlight images and b-roll from previous years festivals can be found here .

About Crash Line Productions

Crash Line Productions is a Boston-based entertainment production company that owns and produces dozens of events each year. Formed in 2012 by Brian Appel and Mike Snow, Boston Calling Events continues to build its event platform around Boston Calling Music Festival.

About the Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com