Two of the Craft Beverage Industries' Most Loved Tech Companies Partner to Create Seamless Inventory Management

Two of the Craft Beverage Industries’ Most Loved Tech Companies Partner to Create Seamless Inventory Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Arryved and Craftpeak partner up to streamline ecommerce on-premise sales data

Boulder, Colo., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arryved, the leading point-of-service (POS) provider for craft food and beverage establishments, has partnered with Craftpeak, which develops advanced ecommerce websites for craft beverage producers. 

The partnership of the two technology companies illustrates both Arryved and Craftpeak’s commitment to developing innovative solutions for craft beverage producers. The Arryved-Craftpeak integration allows establishments using Arryved’s POS and Craftpeak’s ecommerce services to sync inventories in real-time across their ecommerce site and on-premise operations. 

“We are thrilled to partner with such a like-minded company to provide businesses with technology that streamlines their inventory tasks,” says Nancy Trigg, chief growth officer at Arryved. “Craftpeak’s commitment to driving innovation in the craft beverage industry aligns with our mission at Arryved.”

Craftpeak specializes in helping craft beverage producers develop ways to increase revenue and build positive brand experiences online. An integration with Arryved means its ecommerce solutions will now provide inventory updates that can be accessed on Arryved POS systems, allowing for transparency and ease of inventory management and comprehensive data and reporting. 

“Tech solutions, especially in the craft beverage industry, should help business owners streamline back-office operations and drive additional revenue,” says John Kelley, chief operating officer of Craftpeak. “Our alignment with Arryved is a natural fit and we are excited to work together to drive more value for both of our customers.”

“We are stoked that these two companies were able to work together to provide the end user with a functioning POS and online store,” says Daniel Callender, co-founder and general manager of North Carolina-based Salty Turtle Beer Company. “The pair delivered, a lot quicker than we could have imagined.”

“With Craftpeak and Arryved, we were to prevent overselling, keep a better log of our inventory and reduce the need for separate caches of product,” says Michael Semenec, owner and marketer at Asheville, N.C.’s DSSOLVR Brewing. “They have what’s best for us in mind.”

About Arryved

Founded in 2016 by David Norman and other former Google leaders, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft food and beverage service industry: breweries, brewpubs, pizzerias, cideries, entertainment venues, distilleries, wineries, and non-brewery taprooms. In five short years we’ve grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving thousands of thriving businesses. We’re a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the hospitality industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Remove the archaic Point-of-sale terminal and integrate a mobile POS with contactless payments and ordering, ecommerce, state of the art data and reporting, and excellent customer support with simple, reliable pricing. 

Currently Arryved boasts a retention rate of 98 percent and the highly competitive Net Promoter Score of 80. The NPS is a standardized customer satisfaction benchmark that measures how likely customers are to recommend the service to a family member or friend. For more information, business owners and managers should visit www.Arryved.com.

CONTACT: Helen Anderson
Turn It Up Media
[email protected]

