Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Two Prominent Voices in Fitness to Speak at Questex’s Sibec Europe-UK

Two Prominent Voices in Fitness to Speak at Questex’s Sibec Europe-UK

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Event Takes Place September 27-30 at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, in Portugal

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s Sibec Europe-UK, Europe’s leading hosted buyer event for the fitness industry, takes place September 27-30 at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, in Portugal.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Sibec Europe | UK: Sibec Europe | UK

Sibec Europe-UK brings together Europe and the UK’s major operators from the private, local authority and trust markets in health, fitness, and leisure to meet with key leading global suppliers to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings over two dedicated business days and is the longest running hosted buyer event in the fitness industry.

Throughout the event, suppliers meet club and fitness facility owners and operators during meals and other planned networking activities. This fosters communication and cross-sharing of ideas, best practices, and future business relationships. 

New to the event this year will be two prominent voices in Europe’s fitness industry.

Leading off the event as the keynote speaker will be Andreas Paulsen, CEO, Europe Active who will present, Moving Forward Together – Europe Active’s Strategic Vision Thru 2025. This presentation will demonstrate how the fitness sector can be a solution to public health challenges, digital and tech, and innovate for growth in the future.

Dr. Paul Bedford, PhD, owner, Retention Guru, Ltd, will present, Decisions Today That Determine Profit Tomorrow. Bedford will help attendees recognize the potential size of the health and fitness market, identify the value in retaining and recycling previous members, describe the characteristics of their most valuable members, and list the metrics that matter.

“Sibec is known for its unlimited networking opportunities and plethora of one-to-one appointments,” said Marty McCallen, Managing Director, Questex Fitness Group, organizer of Sibec EU-UK. “Now we have taken the event even further and are incorporating valuable education that goes beyond the ROI suppliers are bound to generate and will help them and the buyers find tangible applications to grow their businesses. We are very proud to have both industry leaders presenting at this event and cannot wait to share even more education news very soon.”

For more information on Sibec Europe-UK, visit https://www.sibeceu.com. Limited supplier slots are still available – apply here.

About QUESTEX
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here. 

Media Contact
Jennifer Rosen
Group Marketing Director
Questex Wellness Group
Jrosen@questex.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.