Peter Guinto and Rick Freeman recognized as supply chain professionals whose achievements have helped move the needle in the supply chain

Peter Guinto of Resilinc Resilinc’s President of Department of Defense, Federal & Government Business Named a 2023 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

Rick Freeman of Resilinc Resilinc’s Director of Advisory Services Named a 2023 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

MILPITAS, CA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resilinc, the world’s leading supply chain risk monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution, is pleased to announce Peter Guinto, President of Department of Defense, Federal & Government Business, and Rick Freeman, Director of Advisory Services, have been recognized as 2023 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Since joining Resilinc, Peter Guinto’s focus has been Resilinc’s go-to-market approach for Government, Defense, and Aerospace industries. Every day, Peter helps to shape the offerings to public and commercial partners to ensure that their supply chains are more secure and more resilient. Across all his actions, his ties to national defense and national security drive his efforts to safeguard the United States and its allies’ supply chains.

“I joined Resilinc to help deliver resilience to our supply chains and ultimately our citizens and allies,” said Peter Guinto. “Most businesses do not even know who is making or selling goods and services within their supply networks, just two or three tiers down. In a time of rising geopolitical conflict, I believe that all companies need to better understand their supply networks to be sure that the people they serve will have continued access to the goods and services that drive daily life.”

Resilinc’s Director of Advisory Services, Rick Freeman, was also recognized as a Pro to Know. Rick spent 16 years working in the semiconductor industry for companies like Micron, Intel, and Numonyx, including seven years spent managing Micron’s award-winning sourcing risk program using Resilinc’s solutions. Now, as Director of Advisory Services, Rick provides input and guidance to other companies on how to be successful in their supply chain risk management journey. From a practitioner’s point of view, Rick helps organizations through specific growth areas like technology, people, processes, and governance, to develop or mature their existing risk and resiliency programs.

“At Resilinc we’ve always understood that operational resilience is a foundational requirement for supply chains, said Rick Freeman. “Via new processes and technologies, I am very proud of the work I do to help companies implement and achieve their own successful supply chain resiliency programs.”

Resilinc is delighted to congratulate Peter Guinto and Rick Freeman on this well-deserved recognition. Click to view the full list of Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pros to Know winners.

About Resilinc

Resilinc was founded with the purpose to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks, and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010 Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency, worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at www.resilinc.com.

###

Attachments

Peter Guinto of Resilinc

Rick Freeman of Resilinc

CONTACT: Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 catherine.arthur@resilinc.com