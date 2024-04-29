Season 2 of Going Public will stream on MarketWatch.com starting on May 14th and feature three exciting start-ups as they navigate challenges designed to show investors what they’re capable of

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Crush Capital Inc. , the creators of the first click-to-invest streaming series Going Public, announced today that Baron Davis, two-time NBA All-Star turned serial entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, will host Season 2 of Going Public. Davis refers to himself as a “master connector,” often leveraging his connections to uplift startups, making him an ideal fit for the upcoming season of Going Public, streaming on MarketWatch.com starting on May 14th.

“I am looking forward to joining the Going Public team as the host for Season 2. My goal has always been to connect with people on their entrepreneurial journey and help them succeed, and this show will provide the perfect opportunity for that,” commented Baron Davis.

In addition to Mr. Davis joining the team for Season 2, Going Public has also upgraded its streaming and distribution partner . Through its new partnership with Dow Jones, Season 2 of Going Public will be hosted on MarketWatch.com, with promotion across the Wall Street Journal Delivery Network, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and Investor’s Business Daily. The new series format will be six episodes shot in 4K with challenges pushing founders to step out of their comfort zones.

“Baron’s passion for empowering others aligns perfectly with Going Public’s commitment to founders and retail investors globally,” said Todd Goldberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Crush Capital. “We are thrilled to announce him as the host of Season 2 as we strive to democratize access to investment opportunities that retail investors have been locked out of. His extensive experience as a founder, investor, and co-host of the 6th season of the Emmy-nominated series, The Small Business Revolution, will bring immense value to the Going Public series and our featured founders and companies.”

“After my time in the NBA, I could have waited for opportunities to come my way, but instead I decided to take control of my life and become an agent of change. I am excited to highlight stories of the incredible founders in Season 2 so they can achieve greater success on their own journey,” added Davis.

About Baron Davis

Baron Davis may bear a baronial title, but his approach to wealth creation and distribution is genuinely compassionate.

The 1999 NBA Draft’s third overall pick played for a total of six NBA teams in his 13-year career. He led the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks to the playoffs and was a two-time NBA all-star. Since retiring, he has put this money to work by investing in companies such as Vitamin Water, which was acquired by Coca-Cola for $4.1 billion in 2007, and Thrive Market, a membership-only online grocery start-up that has since achieved $400 million in sales.

His latest venture is called Business Inside the Game (BIG), a curated community where members can invest, share ideas, and network through dinners, events, and content through a membership-based platform.

About Crush Capital Inc.

Crush Capital Inc. is creating a new category at the intersection of finance and entertainment for the everyday investor. Through its groundbreaking original series, Going Public, an interactive show where viewers can click-to-invest in featured companies, Crush Capital is disrupting the online capital-raising industry. The series gives viewers an inside look at founders raising capital through equity crowdfunding exemptions to allow them to make more informed investment decisions. Crush Capital’s wholly owned subsidiary Crush Securities LLC, is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. For more information visit www.goingpublic.com .

