Two top White House advisers are headed to President Biden’s re-election campaign, where they’ll play key roles in the effort to secure a second term for Biden, Fox News has confirmed.
Strategists Jen O’Malley Dillon and Mike Donilon will leave their posts in the White House in the coming weeks, as the Biden campaign begins to ramp up for a likely general election rematch with former President Donald Trump.
The move comes amid grumblings for months among many t
