Two U.S. service members killed, six wounded in insider attack in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed and six wounded when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military and two senior Afghan officials said on Sunday.
