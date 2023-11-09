Transportation | Warehouse Optimization Reduces Carbon Emissions for clients and shows savings in terms of acres of forest

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transportation | Warehouse Optimization (T|WO), the leader in optimization for load building and transportation load leveling that reduces total supply chain costs, announces that AutoO 2 helps shippers significantly reduce carbon emissions. For one client alone and for the time of one month, the carbon reduction is equivalent to the carbon sequestered annually by 4675 acres of U.S. forests.

“Companies are becoming more focused on saving the environment, and AutoO 2 can help to significantly reduce carbon emissions by filling trucks fuller, so shippers don’t have to use as many trucks,” says Tom Moore, CEO of Transportation | Warehouse Optimization.

The Carbon Savings for one customer for twenty-one days were:

Number of Historical Truckloads = 867

Historical Metric Tonnes of CO 2 emissions = 1778

Using AutoO 2 , estimated Truckloads = 718

AutoO 2 Planned Metric Tonnes of CO 2 emissions = 1556

Truckload Savings = 149 less trucks or 17% truckload savings

With AutoO 2 , Metric Tonnes CO 2 Savings = 222 or 13% savings

Estimated Annual Truck Loads Eliminated = 2623

Estimated Annual tonnes CO 2 Emissions Eliminated = 3927

These numbers are equivalent to carbon sequestered by:

21 days = 265 acres of forest

365 days = 4675 acres of forest

AutoO 2 is a load-building solution that builds the maximum possible payload that can ship legally and damage-free. One customer reports monthly savings from using it in one warehouse at $85,000. AutoO 2 fills loads to 98% of the truck’s capacity vs. 85-90% that is common today. AutoO₂ plans loads that are legal to ship and damage-free—and by increasing the size of shipments, it will reduce freight costs by up to 10%.

AutoO 2 integrates with:

​Supply Planning Systems to turn demand into optimized trucks that minimize wasted transportation capacity.

to turn demand into optimized trucks that minimize wasted transportation capacity. ERP to break large orders into multiple truck loads and to consolidate customer orders based on the delivery window and available inventory.

to break large orders into multiple truck loads and to consolidate customer orders based on the delivery window and available inventory. WMS to guide case pickers around the warehouse to create damage-free, well-balanced, and axle-legal loads.

About Transportation | Warehouse Optimization (T|WO)

For over 30 years, Transportation | Warehouse Optimization has helped Fortune 500 companies like P&G, Unilever, Campbell’s, and more reduce their total supply chain logistics costs. Transportation | Warehouse Optimization (T|WO) provides load-building optimization and 3D load diagramming software to fill trucks fuller, cutting total supply chain costs. T|WO’s AutoO 2 builds the maximum possible damage-free loads and integrates with supply planning, ERP, and WMS systems to maximize value and customer service. For more information, visit t-wo.com.

