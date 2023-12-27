Company Re-Enters BDA Business After Five-Year Hiatus

ANGOLA, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TX RX Systems, Inc., the market leader in radio frequency (RF) design and engineering, today announced the relaunch of its revolutionary bi-directional amplifier (BDA) products and services to offer unparalleled performance in a world increasingly dependent on robust connectivity.

Founded in 1976 in Angola, N.Y. by Dan Kaegebein and Elliott Johnson, TX RX Systems is renowned for developing customized solutions for challenging RF projects that span public safety, critical communication and enterprise two-way radio users. The company has become the go-to full-service supplier for land mobile radio (LMR) applications across UHF, VHF, 700/800 MHz and 900 MHz frequency bands, which are designed, engineered and manufactured in the company’s 45,000 square foot Angola facility.

TX RX Systems invented BDAs in 1985, the first of which was designed for a coal mine. The company has conducted rigorous testing and implemented ongoing technology enhancements to ensure the integrity and performance of all BDA products.

“TX RX Systems’ RF components and products play a pivotal role in improving and optimizing numerous mission-critical radio networks for both public safety and enterprise two-way radio users, and we take pride in the ingenuity and reliability of our products,” said Ken Pokigo, CTO, TX RX Systems. “Our state-of-the-art BDAs reflect our dedication to providing customers with solutions for seamless communication in any environment.”

TX RX Systems provides industry-leading products globally, all of which are customizable industrial grade and include a three-year warranty. Customer and technical services specialists are available to provide customer support Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST. In addition, the company has an engineer on call to address any unexpected public safety emergencies.

The company’s passion for continuous improvement and commitment to customer service have helped solidify long-term customer relationships. “For over 25 years, TX RX Systems has been able to engineer, produce and support an endless stream of custom and off-the-shelf solutions,” said Mac McKnight, vice president, Radio Communications Management, Inc. “TX RX Systems gives us peace of mind that we know it will always work; we would never consider using another brand.”

TX RX Systems offers a wide variety of RF products, including:

UHF Band Capable BDAs

450-512 MHz frequency range.

Commonly used for emergency responder communications.

Available in Class A or Class B operations.

VHF Band Capable BDAs

150 – 174 MHz frequency range.

Commonly used in large buildings, tunnels or areas with obstructed line of sight.

Available in Class A or Class B operations.

Class A 700/800 MHz

Includes 32 filters per band.

Individual filter bandwidths start at 12.5 KHz to full band.

Available in Class A or Class B operations.

Class B 700/800 MHz

Includes four individual filters.

Individual filter bandwidths start at 250 KHz to full band.

DAS Distributed Antenna System:

State-of-the-art indoor antenna system.

Enhances BDA coverage to eliminate signal shadows that compromise connectivity.

DAS Monitoring System

Currently in development and will launch on Feb. 14, 2024.

Will give clients the ability to centrally monitor the performance of all DAS products.

BDAs are available now. For more details, contact Jay Slomba ([email protected]) .

* All BDA’s are NFPA & UL 2524 Compliant

About TX RX

Headquartered in Angola, N.Y., TX RX has proven to be an industry front-runner since its founding in 1976. In the 45+ years since its inception, TX RX has developed many innovative technologies for the RF and LMR markets that are now commonly used throughout the industry. These innovations include, but are not limited to, the T-Pass® Transmit Combiner, Auto-Backup® Tower Top Amplifier, and the wideband collinear Base Station Antennas.

Today, TX RX is one of the only OEM manufacturers of RF conditioning hardware and equipment to also provide a comprehensive suite of RF conditioning services, products, and training opportunities across multiple markets.

TX RX is ISO 9001:2015, RoHS, IBwave certified.