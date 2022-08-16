Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tyler Ridgeway Joins Diversified Search Group as Managing Director

Tyler Ridgeway Joins Diversified Search Group as Managing Director

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Will deepen services in the financial officers practice

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, one of the fastest-growing and most highly regarded companies in the executive search industry, has announced that Tyler Ridgeway has joined their Financial Officers practice as Managing Director. With over two decades of experience, Ridgeway will lead search and consulting projects and advise clients in recruiting C-suite executives in finance.

“The demand for financial officers has grown considerably in recent years, and we are delighted to welcome Tyler Ridgeway to our firm,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Tyler’s rich expertise and extensive relationships will deepen our reach and enable us to expand our offerings for Chief Financial Officers and their direct reports in multiple sectors,” Alexander continued. 

Ridgeway will join a team of broadly experienced, industry recognized professionals to add immediate value to the Financial Officers practice, providing executive search services to clients across a wide range of sectors, including Corporate, Consumer, Industrial, Financial Services, Nonprofit, Higher Education, Health Care, Biotech, Cybersecurity, and more. 

“I have greatly admired Diversified Search Group since I began my career in search in 2001.  Their firm’s leadership, passion for serving clients, and commitment to placing the best transformative leaders is unparalleled. With their explosive growth over the past 6 years, they are poised for even greater success, and I look forward to contributing to it,” said Tyler Ridgeway.  

Diversified Search Group’s co-leader of the Financial Officers practice, James Langston said, “As our business and practice continues to grow and attract

top level talent, we are thrilled to have someone of Tyler’s caliber, background, and experience join us. He is a proven consultative leader who understands client service and we look forward to offering his expertise to our clients.”

Ridgeway joins DSG from Kreischer Miller where he was a partner for over two decades. He most recently directed the Human Capital Resources group and has a track record of transforming and advancing mid-market companies by helping them attract and retain world class executive teams. Prior to his work in the search industry, he was an attorney specializing in sports management – negotiating for NFL players and leading sponsorship agreements with major corporate entities.

Ridgeway remains certified with the Pennsylvania Bar. He has been an active Board member for over 10 years with the MidAtlantic Employers Association. He joined the Radnor Conservancy Board in 2020 and is being positioned for the board’s senior leadership. 

Ridgeway proudly supports Penn State Dance Marathon. He generated his own high school senior scholarship in 2007 which awards graduating seniors who possess top qualities in leadership, academics, and sports. Thirty seniors have won awards since 2007 as a way to give back to his hometown of Bradford, PA (hometown of the Zippo Lighter Manufacturing Company).

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

 

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS
Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms. 

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

CONTACT: Heather Campion
Diversified Search Group
617-279-8593
Heather.Campion@divsearch.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.