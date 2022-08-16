Tyler Ridgeway Joins Diversified Search Group as Managing Director

Will deepen services in the financial officers practice

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Diversified Search Group, one of the fastest-growing and most highly regarded companies in the executive search industry, has announced that Tyler Ridgeway has joined their Financial Officers practice as Managing Director. With over two decades of experience, Ridgeway will lead search and consulting projects and advise clients in recruiting C-suite executives in finance.

“The demand for financial officers has grown considerably in recent years, and we are delighted to welcome Tyler Ridgeway to our firm,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of Diversified Search Group. “Tyler’s rich expertise and extensive relationships will deepen our reach and enable us to expand our offerings for Chief Financial Officers and their direct reports in multiple sectors,” Alexander continued.

Ridgeway will join a team of broadly experienced, industry recognized professionals to add immediate value to the Financial Officers practice, providing executive search services to clients across a wide range of sectors, including Corporate, Consumer, Industrial, Financial Services, Nonprofit, Higher Education, Health Care, Biotech, Cybersecurity, and more.

“I have greatly admired Diversified Search Group since I began my career in search in 2001. Their firm’s leadership, passion for serving clients, and commitment to placing the best transformative leaders is unparalleled. With their explosive growth over the past 6 years, they are poised for even greater success, and I look forward to contributing to it,” said Tyler Ridgeway.

Diversified Search Group’s co-leader of the Financial Officers practice, James Langston said, “As our business and practice continues to grow and attract

top level talent, we are thrilled to have someone of Tyler’s caliber, background, and experience join us. He is a proven consultative leader who understands client service and we look forward to offering his expertise to our clients.”

Ridgeway joins DSG from Kreischer Miller where he was a partner for over two decades. He most recently directed the Human Capital Resources group and has a track record of transforming and advancing mid-market companies by helping them attract and retain world class executive teams. Prior to his work in the search industry, he was an attorney specializing in sports management – negotiating for NFL players and leading sponsorship agreements with major corporate entities.

Ridgeway remains certified with the Pennsylvania Bar. He has been an active Board member for over 10 years with the MidAtlantic Employers Association. He joined the Radnor Conservancy Board in 2020 and is being positioned for the board’s senior leadership.

Ridgeway proudly supports Penn State Dance Marathon. He generated his own high school senior scholarship in 2007 which awards graduating seniors who possess top qualities in leadership, academics, and sports. Thirty seniors have won awards since 2007 as a way to give back to his hometown of Bradford, PA (hometown of the Zippo Lighter Manufacturing Company).

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

