Tyme Technologies to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on November 20-21, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, November 20 and 21, 2019. In one-on-one sessions, the Company will present its corporate overview for 2019 with a special focus on growth opportunities driven by advances in its science of cancer metabolism and clinical and regulatory developments for its lead candidate SM-88 (racemetyrosine) in metastatic cancers.

Event: Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

Place: Waldorf Hilton, London

Presentation Date: November 20-21, 2019

Format: One-on-one sessions

The presentation will be accessible on the events page under the investor relations section of Tyme Technologies’ website at www.tymeinc.com . There are no planned webcasts for this event.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. For more information, visit www.tymeinc.com. Follow us on social media: @tyme_Inc, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements/Disclosure Notice

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of TYME’s control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to successfully implement its clinical and other plans, competitive and regulatory developments, and the factors described in the section captioned “Risk Factors” of TYME’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 12, 2019, as well as subsequent reports and filings from time to time with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

