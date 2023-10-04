SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 13, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.

Webcast

A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Foods Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.

Audio Only

Participants may join the audio-only version of the conference call by calling:

Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795

International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589

Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.

Webcast and Audio Replay

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com. A telephone replay will also be available until Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 3023146

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Laura Burns, 479-713-9890

Investor Contact: Sean Cornett, 479-466-0401

