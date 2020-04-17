Tyson Foods’ Commitment to Keep Team Members Safe

Video message from Tyson Foods Senior Vice President Hector Gonzalez on the company’s protective measures.

Download the video message and other digital assets for media use here .

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Senior Vice President Hector Gonzalez today released a video message addressing the protective measures the company has implemented in facilities to ensure the health and safety of team members.

Tyson Foods has taken steps to protect its team members, while continuing to fulfill its role to feed the nation. Some of the measures include taking worker temperatures , requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing. The company is also implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space.

TRANSCRIPT:

We understand that people are anxious during this very challenging time, which is why we believe information is the best tool for combating this virus. We want our team members to express their concerns, so that we have an opportunity to address them timely and properly. We’re extremely grateful for the work our team members are doing and for the role they play in the critical supply chain that extends from farm to fork. We’ve worked diligently to protect our team members by taking worker temperatures at the start of each shift and identifying symptomatic team members who simply need to be asked to go see their doctor. We’ve required face coverings and have performed deep cleaning at a number of our facilities. We spent countless hours working on social distancing measures, building dividers at a number of workstations and expanding breakrooms by erecting tents to simply give us more room. We’ve restricted visitor access and have encouraged our team members repeatedly to stay home if they don’t feel well. This is an ever-changing situation and we are committed to exploring every way possible for keeping our team members safe.

