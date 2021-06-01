Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tyson Foods Debuts New Plant-Based Products, First Pride™ Brand in Asia Pacific

Tyson Foods Debuts New Plant-Based Products, First Pride™ Brand in Asia Pacific

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Company launches plant-based innovations for Asia’s growing market

First Pride™ Bites, Nuggets and Strips made with plants

Enjoy all the goodness and power of plant protein with absolutely no compromise on flavor. Each product is pre-fried, cooked, and frozen for convenience.

Enjoy all the goodness and power of plant protein with absolutely no compromise on flavor. Each product is pre-fried, cooked, and frozen for convenience.

BANGKOK, Thailand, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is launching a new line of plant-based products in select retail markets and e-Commerce across Asia Pacific under the brand, First Pride™.

This is the first time the company has introduced plant-based products in Asia, as it works to make protein more accessible and affordable for more people around the world. Tyson Foods is initially launching the products in Malaysia and will roll them out to other markets in the region in the coming months.

Plant-based options have seen a rise in popularity across the region in recent years and have further accelerated during the pandemic. Consumers are rethinking their health and wellbeing with 75% of consumers open to a diet that includes meat and plant proteins1.

“We’re thrilled to offer Asia Pacific consumers more high-quality protein choices as they explore flexitarian diets,” said Tan Sun, president, Tyson Foods APAC. “The Asian market is a natural fit for this category with traditional plant-based products like tofu already entrenched in the culture. The key to meeting consumer preferences with new plant-based protein is through innovation and making locally relevant products that taste great, which is our expertise.

“Our new product expansion delivers on taste and quality, giving consumers a modern take on familiar tastes, local flavors and texture,” he said. “We’re experts in the protein industry with a diverse, multi-protein portfolio and have the capabilities to produce great tasting plant-based products.”

The initial launch will introduce frozen Bites, Nuggets and Strips made with plants to consumers in Malaysia. The innovations are halal certified and made with regionally sourced ingredients including bamboo fibre, soy protein and wheat protein.

Alternative proteins could account for 11% of the global protein market by 20352. While the category in Asia is still growing, APAC retail sales of meat substitutes reached $16.3 billion in 2020 and are expected to exceed $20 billion by 2025, according to Euromonitor.

“We’re excited to expand our internal capabilities globally as we build our portfolio of loved plant protein brands,” said David Ervin, vice president of alternative protein for Tyson Foods. “Our global culinary network and scalability positions us well to replicate the success we’ve had in the U.S. in Asia Pacific and provide consumers with great tasting plant protein options.”

Product flavor and package size availability will vary by country and priced competitively. Products available in Malaysia will come in 420g bags priced at RM19.90 ($4.81 USD). While the products will initially be available in retail stores, there are plans to offer the plant-based innovations for foodservice customers in the region later this year.

“We’re committed to Asia Pacific and as protein consumption of all kinds continue to grow in the region, we intend to grow with consumers and be the leader across all proteins,” said Tan Sun. “Our plant-based launch will complement our existing assets across Thailand, Malaysia and Australia where we offer a range of products from poultry to beef.”

About First Pride

The First Pride™ brand is a household name in Malaysia and has provided innovative frozen chicken, beef, and fish products to consumers for nearly 15 years. Found on top shelves in all major hypermarkets, the brand prides itself on consistently providing premium quality products. All First Pride™ products are halal certified. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM.MY to learn more.

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Media Contact: HLI YANG, +1-479-290-2122

Category: IR, Newsroom 

1 Consumer Insights, Good Food Institute
2 Alternative-Protein Market to Reach at Least $290 Billion by 2035, Boston Consulting Group. March 2021

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa28cccb-d828-47de-b593-a8017077946a

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.