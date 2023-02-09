SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) held its 60th annual meeting of shareholders earlier today at its Emma St. location, the site of the company’s original headquarters, to address company business following its first quarter results.

Tyson Foods shareholders elected its board of directors: As noted in the company’s most recent proxy statement, of the 13 directors, ten are independent, including Les R. Baledge, Mike Beebe, Maria Claudia Borras, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger and Barbara A. Tyson.

Chairman John H. Tyson was reelected to the board of directors, as were Tyson Foods President and CEO Donnie King and Executive Vice-Chairman Noel White.

Tyson Foods shareholders also ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the company for the 2023 fiscal year. They also voted against a shareholder proposal requesting the company complies with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines on the use of antimicrobials in Tyson Foods supply chain. Tyson Foods has already instituted a science-based policy on antibiotic use that addresses WHO’s non-binding guidance.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

