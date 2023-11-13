Tyson Foods Sees Another Quarter of Sequential Adjusted Operating Income Growth with Continued Focus on Operational Excellence

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported the following results:

(in millions, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 13,348 $ 13,737 $ 52,881 $ 53,282 Operating Income (Loss) $ (463 ) $ 766 $ (395 ) $ 4,410 Adjusted1 Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 236 $ 823 $ 933 $ 4,414 Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Tyson $ (1.31 ) $ 1.50 $ (1.87 ) $ 8.92 Adjusted1 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson (non-GAAP) $ 0.37 $ 1.63 $ 1.34 $ 8.73

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As used in this table and throughout this earnings release, adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Sales of $13,348 million, down 2.8% from prior year

GAAP operating loss of ($463) million, down 160% from prior year

Adjusted operating income of $236 million, down 71% from prior year

GAAP EPS of ($1.31), down 187% from prior year

Adjusted EPS of $0.37, down 77% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of (3.5%)

Total Company adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 1.8%

Liquidity of approximately $3.0 billion as of September 30, 2023

Recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $333 million in our Beef segment

Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Sales of $52,881 million, down 0.8% from prior year

GAAP operating loss of ($395) million, down 109% from prior year

Adjusted operating income of $933 million , down 79% from prior year

GAAP EPS of ($1.87), down 121% from prior year

Adjusted EPS of $1.34, down 85% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of (0.7%)

Total Company adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 1.8%

Announced the closure of six Chicken facilities expected to reduce costs and improve capacity utilization

“While economic headwinds persist, we are moving in the right direction and managing what we can control,” said Donnie King, President & CEO, Tyson Foods. “The decisions we have taken have made us more operationally efficient and aided a second quarter of sequential improvement in adjusted operating income. The strategy and leadership team we have in place will allow us to take advantage of the long-term opportunities in front of us and drive shareholder value.”

SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Sales (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 30, 2023, and October 1, 2022) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Volume Avg. Price Volume Avg. Price 2023 2022 Change Change2 2023 2022 Change Change2 Beef $ 5,029 $ 4,859 (6.7 )% 10.2 % $ 19,325 $ 19,854 (3.1 )% 0.4 % Pork 1,494 1,604 (0.2 )% (6.7 )% 5,768 6,414 (2.2 )% (7.9 )% Chicken 4,155 4,619 1.7 % (9.2 )% 17,060 16,961 3.4 % (1.9 )% Prepared Foods 2,502 2,516 1.0 % (1.6 )% 9,845 9,689 0.3 % 1.3 % International/Other 636 638 4.9 % (5.2 )% 2,515 2,355 4.9 % 1.9 % Intersegment Sales (468 ) (499 ) n/a n/a (1,632 ) (1,991 ) n/a n/a Total $ 13,348 $ 13,737 (0.6 )% (1.4 )% $ 52,881 $ 53,282 1.0 % (1.5 )%

Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 30, 2023, and October 1, 2022) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Operating Margin Operating Margin 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Beef $ (323 ) $ 375 (6.4 )% 7.7 % $ (91 ) $ 2,502 (0.5 )% 12.6 % Pork (11 ) (55 ) (0.7 )% (3.4 )% (139 ) 193 (2.4 )% 3.0 % Chicken (267 ) 340 (6.4 )% 7.4 % (770 ) 955 (4.5 )% 5.6 % Prepared Foods 118 111 4.7 % 4.4 % 823 746 8.4 % 7.7 % International/Other 20 (5 ) n/a n/a (218 ) 14 n/a n/a Total $ (463 ) $ 766 (3.5 )% 5.6 % $ (395 ) $ 4,410 (0.7 )% 8.3 %



ADJUSTED SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)1 (for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 30, 2023, and October 1, 2022) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months Ended Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 2023 2022 20232 2022 2023 2022 20232 2022 Beef $ 17 $ 391 0.3 % 8.0 % $ 233 $ 2,491 1.2 % 12.5 % Pork (8 ) (50 ) (0.5 )% (3.1 )% (128 ) 198 (2.2 )% 3.1 % Chicken 75 337 1.8 % 7.3 % (77 ) 926 (0.4 )% 5.5 % Prepared Foods 151 147 6.0 % 5.8 % 889 782 9.0 % 8.1 % International/Other 1 (2 ) n/a n/a 16 17 n/a n/a Total $ 236 $ 823 1.8 % 6.0 % $ 933 $ 4,414 1.8 % 8.3 %

2 Average Price Change and Adjusted Operating Margin for the Chicken segment and Total Company exclude $118 million and $156 million for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, of legal contingency accruals recognized as a reduction to Sales.

OUTLOOK

For fiscal 2024, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) should decrease slightly compared to fiscal 2023 levels. The following is a summary of the updated outlook for each of our segments, as well as an outlook for revenues, capital expenditures, net interest expense, liquidity, tax rate and dividends for fiscal 2024. Certain of the outlook numbers include adjusted operating margin (a non-GAAP metric) for each segment. The Company is not able to reconcile its full-year fiscal 2024 projected adjusted results to its fiscal 2024 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for these forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Adjusted operating margin should not be considered a substitute for operating margin or any other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.

Beef

USDA projects domestic production will decrease approximately 5% in fiscal 2024 as compared to fiscal 2023. We anticipate adjusted operating income (loss) between ($400) million and breakeven in fiscal 2024.

Pork

USDA projects domestic production will increase approximately 2% in fiscal 2024 as compared to fiscal 2023. We anticipate adjusted operating income to approximate breakeven in fiscal 2024.

Chicken

USDA projects chicken production will increase slightly in fiscal 2024 as compared to fiscal 2023. We anticipate adjusted operating income of $400 million to $700 million for fiscal 2024.

Prepared Foods

We anticipate adjusted operating income of $800 million to $1 billion in fiscal 2024.

International/Other

We anticipate improved results from our foreign operations in fiscal 2024.

Total Company

We anticipate total company adjusted operating income of $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion for fiscal 2024.

Revenue

We expect sales to be relatively flat in fiscal 2024 as compared to fiscal 2023.

Capital Expenditures

We expect capital expenditures between $1.0 billion and $1.5 billion for fiscal 2024. Capital expenditures include investments in profit improvement projects as well as projects for maintenance and repair. This includes completion of capacity expansion projects as well as new equipment; automation technology; and processes for product innovation.

Net Interest Expense

We expect net interest expense to approximate $400 million for fiscal 2024.

Liquidity

We expect total liquidity, which was approximately $3.0 billion as of September 30, 2023, to remain above our minimum liquidity target of $1.0 billion.

Tax Rate

We currently expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be around 23% for fiscal 2024.

Dividends

Effective November 10, 2023, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend previously declared on August 10, 2023, to $0.49 per share on our Class A common stock and $0.441 per share on our Class B common stock. The increased quarterly dividend is payable on December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. The Board also declared on November 10, 2023 a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share on our Class A common stock and $0.441 per share on our Class B common stock, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. We anticipate the remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal 2024 will be $0.49 and $0.441 per share of our Class A and Class B common stock, respectively. This results in an annual dividend rate in fiscal 2024 of $1.96 for Class A shares and $1.764 for Class B shares, or a 2% increase compared to the fiscal 2023 annual dividend rate.





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Sales $ 13,348 $ 13,737 $ 52,881 $ 53,282 Cost of Sales 12,889 12,430 50,250 46,614 Gross Profit 459 1,307 2,631 6,668 Selling, General and Administrative 589 541 2,245 2,258 Goodwill Impairment 333 — 781 — Operating Income (Loss) (463 ) 766 (395 ) 4,410 Other (Income) Expense: Interest income (8 ) (7 ) (30 ) (17 ) Interest expense 93 83 355 365 Other, net 8 24 (42 ) (87 ) Total Other (Income) Expense 93 100 283 261 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (556 ) 666 (678 ) 4,149 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (113 ) 129 (29 ) 900 Net Income (Loss) (443 ) 537 (649 ) 3,249 Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 7 (1 ) (1 ) 11 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson $ (450 ) $ 538 $ (648 ) $ 3,238 Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Tyson: Class A Basic $ (1.31 ) $ 1.54 $ (1.87 ) $ 9.18 Class B Basic $ (1.17 ) $ 1.38 $ (1.68 ) $ 8.25 Diluted $ (1.31 ) $ 1.50 $ (1.87 ) $ 8.92 Dividends Declared Per Share: Class A $ 0.480 $ 0.460 $ 1.940 $ 1.855 Class B $ 0.432 $ 0.414 $ 1.746 $ 1.670 Sales (Decline) Growth (2.8 )% (0.8 )% Margins: (Percent of Sales) Gross Profit 3.4 % 9.5 % 5.0 % 12.5 % Operating Income (Loss) (3.5 )% 5.6 % (0.7 )% 8.3 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson (3.4 )% 3.9 % (1.2 )% 6.1 % Effective Tax Rate 3 20.2 % 19.4 % 4.3 % 21.7 %

3 The effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023 is impacted by a $333 million and $781 million goodwill impairment, respectively, as the impairment charge is non-deductible for income tax purposes.





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 573 $ 1,031 Accounts receivable, net 2,476 2,577 Inventories 5,328 5,514 Other current assets 345 508 Total Current Assets 8,722 9,630 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 9,634 8,685 Goodwill 9,878 10,513 Intangible Assets, net 6,098 6,252 Other Assets 1,919 1,741 Total Assets $ 36,251 $ 36,821 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Current debt $ 1,895 $ 459 Accounts payable 2,594 2,483 Other current liabilities 2,010 2,371 Total Current Liabilities 6,499 5,313 Long-Term Debt 7,611 7,862 Deferred Income Taxes 2,308 2,458 Other Liabilities 1,578 1,377 Total Tyson Shareholders’ Equity 18,133 19,702 Noncontrolling Interests 122 109 Total Shareholders’ Equity 18,255 19,811 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 36,251 $ 36,821





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (649 ) $ 3,249 Depreciation and amortization 1,339 1,202 Deferred income taxes (183 ) 264 Impairment of goodwill 781 — Other, net 277 76 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 187 (2,104 ) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,752 2,687 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,939 ) (1,887 ) Purchases of marketable securities (34 ) (35 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 32 34 Acquisition, net of cash acquired (262 ) — Acquisition of equity investments (115 ) (177 ) Other, net 19 130 Cash Used for Investing Activities (2,299 ) (1,935 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,130 103 Payments on debt (603 ) (1,191 ) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 7,693 — Repayments of commercial paper (7,103 ) — Purchases of Tyson Class A common stock (354 ) (702 ) Dividends (670 ) (653 ) Stock options exercised 11 126 Other, net (16 ) (6 ) Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 88 (2,323 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 1 (35 ) Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (458 ) (1,606 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 1,031 2,637 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period 573 1,031 Less: Restricted Cash at End of Period — — Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 573 $ 1,031



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Benefit), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson and Adjusted EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental financial measures in the evaluation of our business that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are tools intended to assist our management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis. These non-GAAP measures should not be a substitute for their comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps management and investors to assess our operating performance from period to period, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt, enhances understanding of our financial performance and highlights operational trends. These measures are widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way, which may limit their usefulness of comparative measures.

Definitions

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Net debt to EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) represents the ratio of our debt, net of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Benefit), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson and Adjusted EPS are defined as EBITDA, Operating Income (Loss), Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, Income Tax Expense (Benefit), Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson and diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impacts of any items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis.





TYSON FOODS, INC.

GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ (463 ) $ (556 ) $ (113 ) $ (450 ) $ (1.31 ) Production facilities fire costs, net of insurance proceeds5 — 4 — — 4 — 4 1 3 0.01 Restructuring and related charges — 6 25 — 31 — 31 8 23 0.06 Plant closures — 215 — — 215 — 215 55 160 0.45 Legal contingency accruals 118 — — — 118 — 118 30 88 0.25 China plant relocation remuneration8 — (19 ) — — (19 ) — (19 ) (5 ) (11 ) (0.03 ) Product line discontinuation — 17 — — 17 — 17 4 13 0.04 Goodwill impairment7 — — — 333 333 — 333 — 333 0.93 Remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities at lower enacted state tax rates — — — — — — — 26 (26 ) (0.07 ) Impact of antidilutive securities9 — — — — — — — — — 0.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 236 $ 143 $ 6 $ 133 $ 0.37

Results for the fourth quarter ended October 1, 2022 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ 766 $ 666 $ 129 $ 538 $ 1.50 Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs5 — (9 ) — — (9 ) 2 (7 ) (2 ) (5 ) (0.01 ) Restructuring and related charges — 18 48 — 66 — 66 17 49 0.14 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 823 $ 725 $ 144 $ 582 $ 1.63

Results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ (395 ) $ (678 ) $ (29 ) $ (648 ) $ (1.87 ) Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs5 — (53 ) — — (53 ) (22 ) (75 ) (17 ) (58 ) (0.16 ) Restructuring and related charges — 29 95 — 124 — 124 29 95 0.26 Plant closures — 322 — — 322 — 322 82 240 0.67 Legal contingency accruals 156 — — — 156 — 156 39 117 0.33 China plant relocation remuneration8 — (19 ) — — (19 ) — (19 ) (5 ) (11 ) (0.03 ) Product line discontinuation — 17 — — 17 — 17 4 13 0.04 Goodwill impairment7 — — — 781 781 — 781 — 757 2.13 Remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities at lower enacted state tax rates — — — — — — — 26 (26 ) (0.07 ) Impact of antidilutive securities9 — — — — — — — — — 0.04 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 933 $ 628 $ 129 $ 479 $ 1.34

Results for the twelve months ended October 1, 2022 Sales Cost of Sales Selling, General and Administrative Goodwill Impairment Operating

Income (Loss) Other (Income) Expense Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Tyson EPS Impact GAAP Results $ 4,410 $ 4,149 $ 900 $ 3,238 $ 8.92 Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs5 — (62 ) — — (62 ) (52 ) (114 ) (29 ) (85 ) (0.23 ) Restructuring and related charges — 18 48 — 66 — 66 17 49 0.14 Remeasurement of net deferred tax liabilities at lower enacted state tax rates — — — — — — — 36 (36 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 4,414 $ 4,101 $ 924 $ 3,166 $ 8.73

TYSON FOODS, INC.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (323 ) $ (11 ) $ (267 ) $ 118 $ 20 $ (463 ) Add: Production facilities fire insurance costs, net of proceeds5 — — 4 — — 4 Add: Restructuring and related charges 7 3 5 16 — 31 Add: Plant closures — — 215 — — 215 Add: Legal contingency accruals — — 118 — — 118 Add: Goodwill impairment 333 — — — — 333 Less: China plant relocation remuneration — — — — (19 ) (19 ) Add: Product line discontinuation — — — 17 — 17 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 17 $ (8 ) $ 75 $ 151 $ 1 $ 236

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the fourth quarter ended October 1, 2022) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 375 $ (55 ) $ 340 $ 111 $ (5 ) $ 766 Less: Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs5 — — (9 ) — — (9 ) Add: Restructuring and related charges 16 5 6 36 3 66 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 391 $ (50 ) $ 337 $ 147 $ (2 ) $ 823

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ (91 ) $ (139 ) $ (770 ) $ 823 $ (218 ) $ (395 ) Less: Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs5 (42 ) — (11 ) — — (53 ) Add: Restructuring and related charges 33 11 16 49 15 124 Add: Plant closures — — 322 — — 322 Add: Legal contingency accruals — — 156 — — 156 Add: Goodwill impairment 333 — 210 — 238 781 Less: China plant relocation remuneration — — — — (19 ) (19 ) Add: Product line discontinuation — — — 17 — 17 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 233 $ (128 ) $ (77 ) $ 889 $ 16 $ 933

Adjusted Operating Income (for the twelve months ended October 1, 2022) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared Foods International/Other Total Reported operating income $ 2,502 $ 193 $ 955 $ 746 $ 14 $ 4,410 Less: Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs5 (27 ) — (35 ) — — (62 ) Add: Restructuring and related charges 16 5 6 36 3 66 Adjusted operating income $ 2,491 $ 198 $ 926 $ 782 $ 17 $ 4,414





TYSON FOODS, INC.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (649 ) $ 3,249 Less: Interest income (30 ) (17 ) Add: Interest expense 355 365 Add/(Less): Income tax expense (benefit) (29 ) 900 Add: Depreciation 1,100 945 Add: Amortization4 229 246 EBITDA $ 976 $ 5,688 Adjustments to EBITDA: Less: Production facilities fire insurance proceeds, net of costs5 $ (75 ) $ (114 ) Add: Restructuring and related charges 124 66 Add: Plant closures 322 — Add: Legal contingency accruals 156 — Add: Goodwill impairment 781 — Less: China plant relocation remuneration (19 ) — Add: Product line discontinuation 17 — Less: Depreciation included in EBITDA adjustments6 (133 ) — Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,149 $ 5,640 Total gross debt 9,506 8,321 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (573 ) (1,031 ) Less: Short-term investments (15 ) (1 ) Total net debt $ 8,918 $ 7,289 Ratio Calculations: Gross debt/EBITDA 9.7x 1.5x Net debt/EBITDA 9.1x 1.3x Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA 4.4x 1.5x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 4.1x 1.3x

4 Excludes the amortization of debt issuance and discount expense of $10 million and $11 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022, respectively, as it is included in interest expense.

5 Relates to fires at production facilities in Chicken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and Beef in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

6 Removal of accelerated depreciation of $19 million related to restructuring and related charges and $114 million related to plant closures for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 as it is already included in depreciation expense.

7 Goodwill impairment is non-deductible for income tax purposes and the EPS impact is net of $24 million associated with Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.

8 The China plant relocation remuneration EPS impact is net of $3 million associated with Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests.

9 GAAP EPS, Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to Tyson, excluded the impact of certain antidilutive securities given the Company incurring a net loss for fiscal 2023. Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS is in a net income position, and thus, the impact of the otherwise antidilutive securities under GAAP EPS were added back in the calculation of Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 139,000 team members on September 30, 2023. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern Monday, November 13, 2023. A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com . Financial information, such as this news release, as well as other supplemental data, can be accessed from the Company's web site at http://ir.tyson.com .

