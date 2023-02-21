SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has signed an agreement to acquire Williams Sausage Company, Inc. of Union City, Tenn., both companies announced today.

Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and provides fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches to retail and foodservice customers.

“The addition of Williams Sausage Company aligns with our strategic intent of expanding our capacity to serve our customers,” said Stewart Glendinning, Group President, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “We also look forward to welcoming Williams’ dedicated team members to the Tyson Foods family.”

“The Williams Family has been very blessed for the last 65 years by dedicated team members, great customers and fantastic suppliers that have allowed us to build a quality food company,” said Williams Sausage Company President and CEO Roger Williams. “There are not many companies to which we could entrust what we have built, and we are very pleased that in Tyson Foods we have found that partner who understands the heritage and culture of our family business and will be able to take it to the next level. We believe this to be a very positive move for our family and our team members that will ensure the future of all stakeholders.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the transaction is still subject to approval by U.S. regulators.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the company’s expectations regarding the benefits of completion of the transaction. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the effect of global economic conditions, the timing of regulatory approvals and the ability of the parties to consummate the transaction. Other important factors are discussed in detail in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its core values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

