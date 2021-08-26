Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tyson Foods to Accelerate Brand Growth by Investing in Virginia

Tyson Foods to Accelerate Brand Growth by Investing in Virginia

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Nearly 400 jobs to be created by $300 million project

DANVILLE, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) will invest $300 million to build a new, fully-cooked plant in Danville, Virginia, company officials announced today. The project is part of the company’s commitment to meet increasing demand and deliver on its strategy of accelerating long-term growth. The new facility is expected to create nearly 400 jobs when production begins in the spring of 2023.

“As consumers actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to meet that growing demand,” said Noelle O’Mara, President, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “Our continued focus on consumer driven innovation will accelerate this momentum and our investment in Danville-Pittsylvania County will help drive the long-term growth of the iconic Tyson brand.”

The company will construct a 325,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, primarily for the production of premium quality, fully-cooked Tyson branded chicken products, including Any’tizer® Snacks and Chicken Nuggets. The company has committed to purchase 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years. The facility will be built in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

“When corporate partners reinvest in the Commonwealth, it is a strong endorsement of the many attributes that make Virginia the best state for business,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. “Tyson Foods has been a major employer in Virginia for more than five decades and continues its growth trajectory with this new operation in Danville-Pittsylvania County, creating hundreds of quality jobs for the citizens of Southern Virginia. We look forward to many years of success.”

A video demonstrating the processes at a Tyson fully-cooked poultry facility can be found here.

“Our company has been successfully working in the Commonwealth of Virginia for decades,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods. “We’re thankful for the invitation to become a part of the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities, the support from both state and local leaders, and the presence of such a strong workforce in the region.”

The company employs more than 2,000 people across Virginia with an annual payroll of more than $76 million. Tyson Foods paid Virginia poultry growers more than $37 million in its 2020 fiscal year and estimates its total statewide impact to be $154 million. The company has processing operations in Glen Allen and Temperanceville.

It will be several months before the company will hire team members, but people who want to work for Tyson Foods are encouraged to frequently check the Tyson Foods Careers website.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Media Contact: DEREK BURLESON, 479-290-6466

Newsroom: IR

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.