Tyson Foods to Participate Virtually in BMO Farm to Market Investor Conference

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that it would participate virtually in the 16th Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 19, 2021. Representing Tyson Foods will be Dean Banks, President & CEO, Donnie King, Chief Operating Officer and Group President, Poultry, and Stewart Glendinning, EVP & Chief Financial Officer.

A fireside chat discussion will begin at 8 am and will conclude at approximately 8:40 am, both in eastern time. The discussion will be available live and by replay at https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-f2m-tysonfoods. A replay will also be posted on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.

