Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tyson Foods Voluntarily Recalls Frozen, Fully Cooked Chicken

Tyson Foods Voluntarily Recalls Frozen, Fully Cooked Chicken

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), is voluntarily recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken. Tyson has been working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on this recall, and while there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 of 2020 and April 13 of 2021 and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and Puerto Rico. They are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.  

“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” said Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”

Products Included in this Recall
The recall includes Tyson® branded frozen, fully cooked products as well as private label products made for customers. These products were sold to foodservice and retail customers and distributed nationwide. Each package of the affected retail products has the establishment code P-7089.

A list of product labels for the impacted retail products are available for download and comprehensive list of all retail and foodservice products can be found here.

Photos of the impacted retail products can be downloaded as a PDF or ZIP file.

Only those products listed are being recalled. No other Tyson products are impacted by the recall, including but not limited to any Tyson® brand fresh chicken; frozen, raw chicken products or chicken nuggets.

A list of retail stores that received the product will eventually be posted on USDA’s website. Use the following link to locate the “retail distribution list.”
https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls

Consumers with questions should call or text 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives will be available beginning Sunday through Friday 8am – 5pm CDT.

News media and health department officials who have questions should contact Derek Burleson at 479-290-6466 or [email protected]

Category: IR

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.