DUBLIN, Ohio, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tyson Group, a leader in sales consulting and training, is thrilled to announce their latest achievement: winning the Bronze in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales Training Practice of the Year. This accolade is a reflection of Tyson Group’s unwavering commitment to elevating the sales industry through their revolutionary Sales Team Science™ framework and comprehensive talent solutions.

The Stevie Awards have long stood as the hallmark of recognition for organizational success. Finalists and winners are determined through the discerning assessment of over 200 professionals globally, across seven specialized judging committees. Out of 2600 entrants, Tyson Group stood out, not just for its substantial growth, recognized by their inclusion in the Inc 5000, but for the innovation and excellence they bring to the competitive sales arena.

“Tyson Group’s strides in the industry underscore the power of their Sales Team Science™ framework,” one judge remarked. “Their name on the Inc 5000 list is a testament to their exceptional year-over-year growth.”

Another judge praised the company’s cutting-edge approach, saying, “Tyson Group’s accomplishments exemplify unparalleled excellence and innovation in the fiercely competitive sales arena. With their revolutionary Sales Team Science™ framework and groundbreaking talent solutions, Tyson Group has not only redefined sales team development but also addressed industry-wide challenges with unprecedented precision and effectiveness.”

The recognition resonates with the company’s own sentiments about their progress and impact on the sales industry. “Turning sales into a science raises the bar! No wonder Tyson Group is growing so quickly. Great job,” celebrated another judge.

Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, expressed his gratitude for the honor: “To be recognized by the Stevie Awards is a tremendous honor and validates the hard work and dedication of our team. Our focus has always been on creating innovative and data-driven solutions for the complex challenges of today’s sales environments. This award reinforces our commitment to our clients and to maintaining the cutting edge of sales effectiveness.”

The Stevie Awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Tyson Group’s receipt of this prestigious award showcases their dedication to helping clients hit revenue targets with expert sales consulting, customized training, and talent development that delivers measurable results.

Tyson Group has become synonymous with success in sales transformation, employing an innovative approach to team development, and is known for driving revenue growth and exceeding sales performance goals.

About Tyson Group: Tyson Group partners with organizations to diagnose their sales team dynamics, customize training to their needs, and equip their teams with the tools necessary to create sustainable revenue growth. They are at the forefront of Sales Team Science™, offering a blend of assessment, consulting, training, and coaching to help organizations achieve and surpass their sales objectives. For further details about Tyson Group and their services, please visit: TysonGroup.com.

CONTACT: Tyson Group Contact: Chip St. Clair ([email protected])