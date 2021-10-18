Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tytan Cybernetics signs with CryptoFamily.Tech for Creation of State-of-the-Art Tytan EV Crypto Coin

Tytan Cybernetics signs with CryptoFamily.Tech for Creation of State-of-the-Art Tytan EV Crypto Coin

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

TORRANCE, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tytan Cybernetics “the Company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle and Fintech company, is pleased to announce the partnership with CryptoFamily.Tech to develop the State-of-the-Art Tytan EV Crypto Coin.

Tytan EV Crypto Coin:

  • Rewards for drivers of Tytan Vehicles, who automatically mine Titan EV Crypto Coins by miles driven
  • Crypto will be mined into Driver’s TytanEVCrypto App, for transfer to Crypto Wallet or use for available Tytan benefits
  • Promotes blockchain for flourishing Crypto, Defi and FinTech economies

“We’re excited CryptoFamily.Tech has joined in our mission to bring to market the first of a kind Electric Vehicle that mines Crypto for the drivers by miles driven. We’re looking forward to developing this Crypto Coin as quickly as possible. Our Tytan EV Crypto Coin is an extension of our continued commitment to develop innovative rewards for our Consumers and Shareholders.” CEO Frank Igwealor

About Tytan Cybernetics, Inc.

Tytan Cybernetics, Inc. is an Electric Vehicle and Fintech company whose focus is to develop and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art Electric Vehicles. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics (“EV-AI-ML-R”), with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Tytan Cybernetics is in the process of cultivating cutting-edge technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

For more information, please check the latest updates on the company’s Twitter account https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Tytan Cybernetics/Video River Networks
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
contact@videorivernetworks.net

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.