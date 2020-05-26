Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tzadik Management Closes on Massive $80M Refinance of 1,100 Apartments

Tzadik Management Closes on Massive $80M Refinance of 1,100 Apartments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tzadik closed last week on a refinance of 2 portfolios in Sioux Falls, SD. The two portfolios combine for over 1100 units across 22 communities. 

The first portfolio was acquired by Tzadik Management in October of 2018 with a bridge loan. Over $5M in capital improvements were conducted during that period and another $4M set to be completed in the next year. The second portfolio was acquired in March of 2019, the latest acquisition in Sioux Falls to date for the company. Both portfolios were successfully repositioned and Tzadik was able to obtain permanent financing with a creative capital stack, capitalizing on the low interest environment.

The timing of this refinance shows the strength of the two acquisitions, further justifying the companies highly publicized push to the Upper Midwest. “Diversifying away from primary markets and positioning our self in the Upper Midwest has paid dividends. We are pleased with the results so far and will continue to aggressively position ourselves throughout the Dakotas” said Chief Executive Officer, Adam Marcus Hendry.

The closing comes even in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, where many companies have been dealing with substantial loss of revenue and significant drops in occupancy. “As an essential business, we maintained 97% physical attendance across all offices, including corporate. This separated us from our competition and has helped raise our portfolio valuations” said Hendry. “Our commitment to our residents and our Core Values can’t be overstated”. Tzadik Management’s protocol surrounding the pandemic resulted in many communities outperforming their competition. “In 2018 we created a recession playbook which involved markets which had previously not been affected by economic downturns. We are now seeing this thesis tested and it’s evident in our collections and in this latest refinance that the risk paid off in the Upper Midwest” Said Executive Vice President Michael Davalos. 

Tzadik is a growing, innovative, and driven real estate and property management company based in Miami, Florida. Since its formation in 2007, Tzadik has managed over $1 billion in apartment complexes, over 19,000 units in over 20 states and over 15M sqft in commercial real estate. Through excellent management, a focus on company culture, tech driven style of operating and a commitment to maintaining strong physical attendance, Tzadik management has established a reputation for Building Lasting Relationships.

If you think you have a deal for us or are interested in investing, please contact Michael Davalos. 

Tyler Thrift
Office: (305) 814-7272
Fax: (954) 212-9234
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.