U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by events in Venezuela surrounding the election of the National Assembly’s president, a U.N. spokesman said in a statement on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran throngs - January 6, 2020
- U.N. chief Guterres concerned by events in Venezuela: spokesman - January 6, 2020
- Maduro-backed Venezuelan legislator calls elections council main priority - January 6, 2020