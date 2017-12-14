U.N. chief says arrest of Reuters journalists shows erosion of press freedom in Myanmar

TOKYO (Reuters) – The arrest of two Reuters journalists in Yangon this week was a signal that press freedom is shrinking in Myanmar and the international community must do all it can to get them released, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.
