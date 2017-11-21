U.N. Command shows dramatic video of North Korea defector’s getaway under fire

(Reuters) – North Korean border guards were only steps behind a North Korean soldier when they opened fire and one briefly crossed the border pursuing the wounded defector as he dashed to the South Korean side, a video released on Wednesday by the U.N. Command (UNC) in Seoul showed.
