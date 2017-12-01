U.N. council to meet on North Korea rights abuses, nuclear program in December

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Security Council ministers will meet on Dec. 15 to discuss North Korea’s nuclear and missiles programs and the body will also meet separately this month to discuss human rights abuses in the North Asian country, an annual meeting that its ally China has tried to prevent for the past three years.
