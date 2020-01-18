U.N. envoy hopes for, but cannot predict, speedy reopening of Libya oil ports

The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Saturday he hoped but “could not predict” whether eastern oil ports shut ahead of a pending Berlin summit aimed at reaching a truce in Libya would be reopened soon.
