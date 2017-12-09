U.N. envoy told North Korea urgent need to open channels to cut conflict risk

SEOUL/UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations political affairs chief told senior North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang this week that there was an “urgent need to prevent miscalculations and open channels to reduce the risks of conflict,” the world body said.
