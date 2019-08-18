U.N. pleads for more help to relieve Venezuelan refugee crisis

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi appealed on Sunday for more humanitarian aid for Venezuelan refugees pouring into neighboring countries where they are overwhelming social services and sparking local tensions.
