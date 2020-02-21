U.N. says it fears ‘bloodbath’ in northwest Syria, Russia denies mass displacements

The United Nations warned on Friday that fighting in northwest Syria could “end in a bloodbath” and called again for a ceasefire, while Moscow denied reports of a mass flight of civilians from a Russian-led Syrian government offensive.
