U.N. urges sanctions on Myanmar army businesses, says foreign partners could be complicit

United Nations investigators urged world leaders on Monday to impose targeted financial sanctions on companies linked to the military in Myanmar, and said foreign firms doing business with them could be complicit in international crimes.
