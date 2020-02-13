U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, dealing with North Korea

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday added trade secret theft charges to their bank fraud case against Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co, further escalating the U.S. battle with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.
