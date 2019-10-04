U.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled

U.S. regulators said on Friday they were reviewing claims that Tesla Inc should have recalled 2,000 of its electric cars in May instead of issuing a software upgrade to fix a potential defect that could have resulted in battery fires.
