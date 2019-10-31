U.S. agrees $1 billion 1MDB recovery deal with Malaysian Jho Low

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday reached a settlement deal with Malaysian financier Jho Low to recover almost $1 billion in funds the fugitive and his family had misappropriated from Malaysian investment fund 1MDB.
