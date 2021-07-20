Breaking News
U.S. Air Force Exercises Year Two on IDIQ Contract with Nasatka Security

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasatka Security CEO John Scolaro announced today that the U.S. Air Force exercised Option Year 2 on its Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract (FA800319DA001) with Nasatka to provide preventative maintenance and repairs to active vehicle barriers (AVBs) at all U.S. Air Force Bases in the Continental United States (CONUS).

Nasatka was one of only four awardees and competes at the task order level for individual bases issuing task order pricing requests (TOPRs) under this IDIQ contract. As of July 2021, Nasatka has won task orders to perform the work on 12 U.S. Air Force bases.

According to the Department of Defense (DOD), the U.S. Air Force contract value caps out at $45,000,000 (USD) overall and will cover as many as 154 U.S. Air Force bases nationwide, with 66 bases designated as mandatory participants. Nasatka brings its 45+ years of barrier experience maintaining and repairing large AVB inventories on multisite contracts. Nasatka has previously maintained over 800 AVBs for the U.S. Army (subcontractor to Siemens Government Services), 495 AVBs for the U.S. Navy (subcontractor to E & E Industries) and over 200 AVBs for the U.S. Marshalls Service.

For more information about Nasatka Security, please visit www.nasatka.com or stop by Nasatka’s booth #14133 at the ISC West show in Las Vegas from July 19th – 21st at the Sands Expo Convention Center.

About Nasatka Security
Nasatka Security incorporates engineering, design, manufacturing, construction, and service scope(s) with the proven ability to coordinate efforts in synchronization to meet the critical time and quality expectations of the end user customer for critical infrastructure facilities including Homeland Security, Commercial, Military, Energy, DOJ/USMS, OBO (DOS), and Data Centers. Nasatka’s multi-disciplinary team provides guidance to an organization from initial needs assessment threat analysis through the implementation of customized security solutions that utilize both physical and electronic means to mitigate occurrences that will impede continuity.

