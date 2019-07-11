U.S. Air Force finds no evidence of sexual misconduct by top general

An Air Force investigation has found no evidence to support accusations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump’s nominee to become vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday.
