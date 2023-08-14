Hybrid Fiber-Copper Networking Solution to be Deployed by New Key Federal Account

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced that it was recently selected by the United States Air Force to modernize on-base networking. The Company’s hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions will extend connectivity to 41 sites within the base, enabling data services as well as monitoring and control for mission critical systems.

Actelis was selected due to its proven expertise in instantly delivering cyber-hardened, fast, fiber-grade performance, utilizing existing legacy network infrastructure, that is typically slow and sensitive to cyber-attacks. Utilizing Actelis’ hybrid solutions is estimated to save users tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars per each site, and months of installation and civil work compared to alternative networks that are based on 100% new Fiber-only infrastructure.

“Our solutions continue to be a perfect match for military bases looking to instantly and securely update their networks, in a highly cost-effective manner,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “The system we will deploy for the Air Force is in addition to other bases we helped modernize with Air Force, Army, and Navy, and can be easily replicated for more bases nationwide and across the world, currently in various stages of evaluation and implementation.

Actelis’ military customers not only reap the immediate benefits from utilizing Actelis’ solutions, but they also gain from a long-term investment since the Actelis solutions can adapt and grow as needs evolve. The Company’s network switches and aggregation devices can be configured in a variety of ways to provide the ability to add new IoT devices and applications rapidly over legacy copper and coax networks or over new fiber networks within the same ecosystem, creating an overall seamless hybrid network, that is enjoying Actelis’ cyber-hardening and being managed by our intelligent management software (EMS).

“We’ve designed our solution to anticipate future network growth which allows us to scale our unique solutions,” said Barlev. “The applications we enable are virtually limitless.”

This new implementation will be deployed in conjunction with two long-time Actelis integration partners, ESS Networks, based out of Colorado and IP Integration, Inc. based out of California.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

