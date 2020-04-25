U.S. airlines receive extra $9.5 billion in payroll support: U.S. Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Saturday it has released $9.5 billion in additional funds from the Payroll Support Program to U.S. air carriers, bringing to $12.4 billion provided to the airline sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
