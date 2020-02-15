U.S., allied firms testing alternatives to Chinese 5G technology: Esper

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Saturday that Washington was working with technology companies in the United States and allied nations to develop alternatives to Chinese 5G vendors and was already testing them at U.S. military bases.
