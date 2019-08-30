Trade teams from China and the United States continue to talk and will meet in September, but tariff increases on Chinese goods set to go in place on Sunday will not be delayed, President Donald Trump said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. and China will meet in September, Trump says, but tariff hikes remain - August 30, 2019
- Actress Valerie Harper of ‘Mary Tyler Moore show,’ dies at 80: New York Times - August 30, 2019
- Slowing and strengthening, Hurricane Dorian worries Florida - August 30, 2019