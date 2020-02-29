The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war in the nation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Biden seeks decisive South Carolina win to revive presidential bid - February 29, 2020
- U.S. and Taliban sign troop withdrawal deal; now comes the hard part - February 29, 2020
- Local spread of coronavirus marks turning point in U.S. - February 29, 2020